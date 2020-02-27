Calling Andrew Cuomo, Roger Goodell Wants A Modern Buffalo NFL Facility

Bring your money.





Paging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Your assistance in helping the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills’ ownership fund an Orchard Park football stadium renovation or a new downtown Buffalo stadium will probably be needed sometime soon. National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, who grew up in western New York State, has again thrown down the gauntlet in his job as a lobbyist and said the Bills franchise needs to do something soon about the stadium situation. “A stadium that is going to be competitive with other stadiums around the league is going to be important in that context. And I think everyone is committed to that. Whether it’s a new, significant renovation or completely new facility in a new location.” Goodell has now addressed the Buffalo situation publicly twice since June of 2019.

The Bills ownership’s lease in Orchard Park ends in 2023. The Pegula family, the franchise owner, has said little about the stadium situation. However, they released a statement saying they have completed a study of the stadium and are working internally to determine the next steps regarding any future plans for the home of the Buffalo Bills. The stadium opened in 1973 and has undergone a series of renovations. In 1984, there was a fix up. In 1998, there was a major facelift. In 2012, Cuomo put up state money as part of a deal to spend $130 million to fix up the stadium in exchange for extending the team’s lease. Buffalo got an American Football League franchise in 1959 and was a contender for an NFL team in 1950 after four years in the All-America Football Conference. But the 1959 Buffalo is not the same as today’s Buffalo which is much smaller and far less wealthy. Buffalo might not even be considered by NFL owners if the city was vying for a team today.