From The NFL Business World, 2019 Is Not Over Yet

The books on 2019 are still open.

The 2019 National Football League season is not over yet. The Indianapolis-based Scouting Combine continues and there is a question about Indianapolis’s future as the combine host. The Oakland Raiders brand no longer exist as the franchise has moved to Las Vegas and is now called the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pegula family is sticking around Buffalo for the time being with the Pegula Bills playing in Orchard Park, New York while keeping all options open. Then there is this. The Jacksonville Jaguars football team will play two games in London during the 2020 season. Jaguars ownership claims the two-game deal is just for the 2020 season. Jaguars ownership’s five-year deal to play an annual game in London ends after the 2020 season. This will be the seventh season that Shad Khan’s Jacksonville franchise will be playing football in London. The NFL is scheduling four games in London in 2020. There will also be a game in Mexico City.

It appears Jaguars ownership is interested in doing two things. Make money from developing some property near the Jacksonville stadium and get some pounds out of London. Can the two goals work? The NFL wants to put a team in London eventually, even with the United Kingdom out of the European Union. Can Khan generate enough income from football and developing a portion of the stadium parking lot to run a complete home schedule? Does Khan want to continue the present Jacksonville-London arrangement? Will Jacksonville politicians, Jaguars marketing partners and ticket holders demand a full-time team? Khan is trying to keep one foot in Jacksonville and the other foot in London. He wants to have it both ways, a base in London while developing an entertainment district in Jacksonville. But Khan, who has business interests in London, also needs a new London deal. The 2019 NFL season continues.