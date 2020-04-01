Ross Not Getting Relevant Events At His Dolphins Stadium

There is a COVID-19 testing center on the grounds.

The National Football League’s Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was praised for putting on a successful Super Bowl in February. But Ross is having problems getting other events into his Dolphins Stadium complex. Local residents don’t want a Formula One race to take place within the facility grounds and FIFA, the governing body of soccer, doesn’t want a Spanish soccer league game played there. Two scheduled La Liga matches at Ross’s stadium were scrubbed. Ross wants more major events in his stadium. Ross’s 2014 agreement with Miami Dade County had Ross put up money to rebuild the stadium in exchange for subsidies for big events. A Super Bowl in Miami Gardens is worth $5 million in handouts to Ross. That is what Miami Dade County kicks back to him through hotel taxes. A soccer match brings in $750,000. One of Ross’s companies, Relevant Sports, signed a 15-year deal with the Spanish soccer league to stage an annual game.

The Miami proposal was all about money. Ross wanted it, La Liga wanted it and there was a market in Miami because people would have bought tickets. Part of Ross’s pitch about the matches was simple. The contests would have attracted well-heeled Spaniards to Miami and put tourist money into Miami’s economy. That would have put money in Ross’s pocket. It is about dollars and perhaps FIFA’s beef with the La Liga games in Miami was that FIFA wasn’t seeing any dollars or euros flow back its way. The Royal Spanish Football Federation was not on board either nor was Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The Spanish federation didn’t think a regular season match outside of Spain was good for fans. FIFA is concerned about business overshadowing matches even though FIFA officials love money and there are international matches in America. FIFA claims it is all about matches, never business.