South Florida Football Customers Will Be Able To Watch Football In September 

Some football fans will be welcomed but not all.

The National Football League’s Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants customers in the seats watching his Dolphins play beginning with the September 20th game against Buffalo. That might be the second game played in the facility in September. The University of Miami is scheduled to take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham on September 10th if there is a college football season. As of now, the attendance will be capped at 13,000 spectators at the stadium that is situated in the heart of South Florida’s COVID-19 outbreak. The last game played at the stadium was the Super Bowl on February 2nd. There have been some suggestions from the scientific community that the Super Bowl festivities introduced COVID-19 to Broward County and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in April he believed people visiting South Florida for the Super Bowl brought the virus with them and spread it throughout the Miami market. Ross’s Dolphins will not be the only NFL franchise opening the doors to customers.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan would like about 25 percent of his 67-thousand seat stadium filled. Baltimore Ravens ownership would like about 7,500 seats sold. The Hunt family in Kansas City would like to have 22,000 people in attendance at Chiefs games. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has said no to fans watching New York Giants and New York Jets games at the New Jersey Meadowlands. There will be no fans at games in Chicago and Las Vegas this season. New England, Houston, Tennessee, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Atlanta and New Orleans will not open the doors for fans at for some September home games. Ross seems a little leery about having customers in his stadium though. The team told season ticket holders that it strongly recommends that anyone who is considered to be “high-risk” under CDC guidelines refrain from selecting seats for 2020 games. COVID-19 is a problem.