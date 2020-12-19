NFL Has No Safety Net For The Playoffs And Super Bowl

The NFL is rolling the dice.

For better or worse, the National Football League plans to proceed with its playoffs in January without personnel getting COVID-19 vaccines and not isolating teams in a bubble. The league is still planning to play the Super Bowl on February 7th in Tampa but just how many people will be able to see the game in the stadium is still a question. Florida is pretty much a COVID-19 restriction free state meaning masks are optional. The Tampa game is still seven weeks away. The last Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game on December 13th had an announced crowd of 16,301 attendees. The stadium seats more than 65-thousand people but capacity has been reduced to 25 percent of the available seats for Bucs games because of the pandemic.

The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that his business won’t be jumping the line to get players, coaches and staff vaccinated. The National Football League business is non-essential, it is entertainment. People connected to the business are not front-line workers, doctors, nurses, nor are they people who are essential in keeping the economy going and that includes bus drivers, train conductors, supermarket workers. Along with protective government services such as police and firefighters and with ambulance personnel. Even Goodell understands that telling ESPN. “We are not planning on any of our personnel being vaccinated in advance of the Super Bowl. That’s obviously being done at higher levels and given priority to obviously health care workers, first responders and those that are in the riskiest state. We don’t fall into those categories, so we don’t anticipate that and we’re not planning for that.” But the NFL is planning for its crown jewel event and the league will need some luck because the league has no COVID-19 safety net.