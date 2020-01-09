Daniel Snyder’s NFL Team’s Worst Loss In 2019 Was In Congress 

Time Is Not Running Out, But.

This was a lost season for Daniel Snyder and his National Football League’s Washington franchise. The biggest defeat in 2019? Snyder will not be able to negotiate with District officials about building a stadium to replace the abandoned stadium that Snyder’s team once called home in Washington, D. C. The federal government is not interested in allowing the National Park Service to give up that land for the football stadium development plan that might be on the table. Washington has been leasing the land from the National Park Service and that deal ends in 2038. It appears Snyder, who lobbied Congress to free up the land in 2018, is at a dead end. Snyder’s lease in Landover, Maryland to use his present home is up in September, 2027. When you run a sports franchise looking for a new residence for at a minimum of 20 years, seven years is not all that long a time period to plot your course. It takes two to three years to build a stadium which means shovels will have to go into the ground by 2024 if Snyder wants to get out of his present home at the end of the team’s lease with the state of Maryland.

Snyder has not been very successful in finding a piece of land for his business. In 2019, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ended negotiations with Snyder that would have seen a football stadium built across the river from the District. Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia don’t want to get into a bidding war for Snyder’s business. How the stadium would be funded is a question that needs to be answered. The Virginia area that might most interest Snyder is near Dulles Airport. But Virginia officials are not biting. For the time being, Snyder seems to have limited options for a new stadium.



