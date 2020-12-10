NFL Does Not Seem Concerned About A Lack Of Integrity

The games must go on!

So far, the National Football League has made it through 3/4s of the 2020 COVID-19 impacted season without missing a series of games. League officials seem to just want to get the season done and are not really worried about integrity. The Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens played despite being shorthanded. But no one ever calls the National Football League’s integrity problem a problem. The league will soldier on despite the fact that Santa Clara County, California has barred the San Francisco 49ers from practicing in the county and playing games at the team’s Santa Clara stadium. The 49ers organization has relocated its football operations to Glendale, Arizona for the time being. The league will soldier on despite problems in Southern California with a rapid community spread of COVID-19. California is in a lockdown phase. The league’s crown jewel is in sight, the February 7th, 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida. In a state where the governor Ron DeSantis does not believe wearing a mask works in preventing the spread of COVID-19. He will not order a lockdown of businesses in Florida. The governor is a lawyer by trade, not an epidemiologist. He has never spent time looking into a microscope. DeSantis wanted a packed house at the Tampa Super Bowl, the NFL will put the show on with a significant limit on how many people will be able to enter the stadium.

The NFL will soldier on. The league will not shut down any games because of competitive disadvantages. Denver had no quarterbacks, too bad. Baltimore had four different strains of COVID-19, too bad. The games must go on because there is television and marketing money to be had. Only dire medical circumstances would shut down an NFL game. The NFL has just two more months to complete its season while the pandemic surges.