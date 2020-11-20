The Politics of Sports Business November 19 Talk By Evan Weiner - November 20, 2020 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Evan Weiner’s Gunn (Connecticut) Library talk on the Politics of Sports Business. FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars football player Chris Conley addresses the crowd of teammates, staff and families on the steps of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., as they protest against inequality and police brutality. Conley is calling on “figures who are the face of the league” to do more to help fight social injustice. The sixth-year pro made it clear Thursday, Aug 27, he was talking about the NFL’s top quarterbacks, the ones who have the most influence in games, in locker rooms and in communities. Think Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson, for starters. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP File)