Fox Sports Buck and Aikman have the call on today’s Tampa Bay – New Orleans game.



Brady is cognizant enough about time and its myriad concepts that he allowed access to his life for a documentary called “Tom v. Time” and the way these players can defy the body clock is a genuine talking point. This is the first time in NFL history two gentleman of such advanced years have duked it out at quarterback, with 43-year-old Brady and 41-year-old Brees being closer to the required age for one of those over-55 retirement communities than they are to most of their teammates.



Yet while no one has ever shown elite excellence at that age – in that position – neither has anyone ever done what Brees and Brady have managed across their career. If you’re statistically minded and fond of records, you’ll like this bit. Brees holds the all-time accolade for most passing yards and touchdowns, with Brady in second place behind him. Plus, of course, Brady needs two hands to accommodate all of his Super Bowl rings.



“Little did we know we would have the opportunities that we’ve had in the NFL,” Brees said. “I’m sure I speak for both of us when I say that I think we both kind of pinch ourselves, the blessing and the opportunity to be able to play this long and play for so many great teams and with so many great players.”



Football has snuck up on us this season, the absence of preseason games and the general mayhem of our altered lives being responsible for that. Now America’s game is here again, and it is not tiptoeing around.

