The National Football League And Gambling Go Together Like Love And Marriage

The sportsbooks are getting some action.

Remember when sports leagues were so opposed to gambling that sports leagues and amateur organizations such as the NCAA sent lobbyists to Congress and state legislatures to make sure laws remained on the books to prevent states from legalizing sports gambling? Remember when NBA Commissioner David Stern had doubts about expanding into Toronto and Vancouver because Ontario and British Columbia had forms of sports gambling in the 1990s? Remember about a decade ago when Delaware elected officials decided to open sportsbooks in the state and the NFL and NCAA moved quickly through the courts to shut down Delaware’s plan? Remember when New Jersey voters said yes to establishing sportsbooks in the state in 2011 only to see it never implemented because the NFL sued and won in a court to stop the voters will? Remember when the NCAA threatened to pull Division II and Division III championship events from New Jersey because voters said yes to legalized sports gambling? Forget about all of that. Seems all of the sports morality or integrity ended in 2018 when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in New Jersey’s favor and opened up the floodgates to legalized sports gambling.

The National Football League has found another new way to make money. NFL teams can now get marketing partnerships with sportsbooks. NFL owners who fought the establishment of state-run sportsbooks, now embrace sportsbooks. Sports owners have gone all in with casino partnerships and fantasy sports deals. But there seems to be something forgotten. For gambling to work, the gambling businesses need gamblers. In the rush to the betting goldmine, is it creating new gamblers and will that create significant gambling addiction and loss of money problems? In the the sports business it seems not to matter. Because the gambling money is lining the business’s pockets.