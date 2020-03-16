The NFL Closes The Book On The 2019-2020 Season

It was a very good year.

The National Football League’s 2019-2020 season officially ends today. It has been a really good season for the 31 NFL owners and the Green Bay Packers’ Board of Directors and it has been especially good for Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL commissioner has the poster boy for everything wrong with sports for a while as issues such as what do concussions do to former and current players brains over a lifetime, discipline for domestic violence and franchise relocation were problems. But Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred now the scorn directed at him in the Astros sign stealing caper. The concussion issue seemingly has faded into the background, domestic violence punishments don’t seem to be all that important to the football crowd and the league has welcomed Las Vegas with open arms into the fraternity of cities.

The February 2nd Super Bowl was the 11th most watched television show in American TV history. If the Nielsen Ratings guess is accurate, 148.5 million people watched some part of the Super Bowl presentation. During the regular season NFL TV ratings increased over 2017 and 2018 figures. Whether that was because there was no on-field American flag protests issue hanging over the league or increased interest because of legalized gambling is unknown at the moment. But the NFL got more eyeballs in front of the TV. The sports media has decided not to do many concussion related stories. The Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who is an NFL video streaming marketing partner, did not portray Dr. Bennet Amalu, who discovered CTE, as being very creditable. The NFL and football industry remain of the opinion that there is not enough evidence that football collisions cause permanent brain injuries. The NFL seems to have weathered all the storms and can go back to making money.