The NFL Today: Uncertainty Is The Word Of The  Day

No shows on the field.

The National Football League is plowing ahead in an attempt to play a 2020 regular season and having a playoff tournament leading to the Super Bowl in February 2021. The league is not going to be at 100 percent in terms of veteran players on rosters as some have decided playing football is far too risky a venture during the time of COVID-19. Some of those players who have decided to opt out of the season have cited health reasons. The Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford ended up on a non-football injury do not play reserve/COVID-19 list. The 2020 football season will feature uncertainty from week to week something the NFL has not experienced since 1952 when the Dallas Texans ownership pulled the plug on financing the team and the league took over the day-to-day operations and placed the team in Hershey, Pennsylvania for practice and had a Texans Thanksgiving home game played in Akron, Ohio. In 1943 and 1944, the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise combined with other teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in 1943 and the Chicago Cardinals in 1944 because of the shortage of players due to World War II.

This year, there will be no customers in the stands at New York Giants and at New York Jets home games in East Rutherford, New Jersey as the state’s governor Phil Murphy has banned people in the stands for health reasons. Atlanta Falcons ownership is hoping it will be able to have up to 20,000 fans in the stands, all wearing face coverings to watch games. Other teams are planning to have fans in the stands. There are no pre-season games on the schedule. The league plans to start play on September 10th. The NFL plans include daily COVID-19 testing and isolating players who test positively. The NFL is trying to game plan COVID-19.