The NFL’s COVID-19 Problems Are Just Beginning

COVID-19 is a tough opponent.

The National Football League claims it will have a full season. But the first cancelation has come. The Pro Football Hall of Fame game won’t be played this year nor will there be a celebration of the new and rather enlarged 2020 class getting their yellow jackets and showing off their busts at the Canton, Ohio shrine. The reason that the Hall of Fame weekend is gone is simple. COVID-19 is not going away. What does this mean for the season? The Hall of Fame Game was set for August 6th which means that the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers players, coaches and other personnel who were supposed to report to training camp around July 20th will now head to work on July 28th with the other 30 teams. The NFL plans to hold training camps and produce a four week schedule of pre-season games. The NFL still has its September 10th opener between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on the docket. COVID-19 doesn’t care about the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL’s 2020 season.

The NFL has canceled its International Series with games scheduled for London, England and Mexico City, Mexico erased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the NFL is planning ahead and thinks that there could be people in the stands once the regular season starts. The NFL is leaving that up to individual teams to decide how many customers will be allowed in the facility. In April, Santa Clara County Executive, Dr. Geoff Smith told the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors that “I don’t expect that we’ll have any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we’ll be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving. This is not going to be something that is easy to do.” Dr. Smith might be right, the pandemic is winning, the National Football League is losing.