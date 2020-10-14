The NFL’s New COVID-19 Protocol Approach

The league has virus issues.

There was a National Football League Thursday night game scheduled in Buffalo between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. But that game disappeared from the board because of COVID-19. It will be played on Monday night October 19th. There is no guarantee that game or any game will be played as scheduled because of COVID-19. The NFL is changing its protocol and teams can test players for the virus on the day of the game. That means if there are positive COVID-19 tests it is very conceivable that the game will be postponed. The NFL is also requiring all personnel to wear masks during walk through practices. Those day before a contest sessions are the final on field preparations for a game. Coaches have to wear face coverings during games. The NFL will be watching the training facilities of the 32 teams and teams will have to supply surveillance video to make sure personnel has masks on during meetings and there is proper social distancing inside the building. During a bye week, personnel have to stay near a training facility and get tested daily. Anyone connected to a team that has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 has to stay away for five days.

The NFL remains on schedule to play a full season and a February 7th Super Bowl. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a packed house for the game in Tampa and wants all of the activities surrounding the game to take place. DeSantis also wants packed stadiums for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars games in a state that has failed to contain COVID-19 spread. The NFL has not announced Super Bowl plans yet but for TV purposes, every Sunday in February is open and free of major competition if the season is pushed back. COVID-19 is a tough opponent.