The NFL’s Woody Johnson Problem

The NFL’s owners woes continue.

What does National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell do with the New York Jets owner and United States Ambassador to England Robert Wood Johnson IV after allegations that have been made that Ambassador Johnson made sexist and racist remarks? The NFL really has its hands tied at the moment with Johnson as the Jets owner is entitled to due process. You just cannot take the franchise away from him without a formal investigation. There may be a United States government probe into Johnson for various allegations including doing President Donald Trump’s bidding to get someone in the United Kingdom to move golf’s British Open to a Trump golf course in Scotland. Trump and Johnson have denied that accusation. Johnson also has said he never said what he was alleged to have said. Johnson technically is not connected to the Jets at the moment as he turned over the team to his brother Chris after he became the Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Robert Wood Johnson IV or Woody Johnson of New Jersey, is the grandson of the founder of Johnson and Johnson, the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer product company. He outbid another New Jersey resident, Zygmund Wilf, to get the Jets franchise in 2000. Johnson was well known as a Republican fund raiser in the New York City area. He is not regarded as one of the NFL’s movers and shakers. He did create a partnership with the New York Giants owners to build a football stadium to replace Giant Stadium. He seems to be heavily involved with charity work but his main job in life was to raise money for politicians. The NFL is dealing with Washington owner Daniel Snyder and alleged sexual harassment issues in Snyder’s business. Now it has a Woody Johnson problem and NFL players are not happy with Johnson. The NFL has to launch an investigation.