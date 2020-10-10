Week Five Of The NFL Season And The League Is Stumbling

The schedule has been rearranged.

It is another National Football League Sunday and the league seemingly has not been too diligent in following the COVID-19 protocol which could allow the season to be completed and have a Tampa, Florida stadium packed with customers for a February Super Bowl. At least that is what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing. The Florida governor must be getting his scientific data on limiting the COVID-19 outbreak from someone not connected to global health agencies. DeSantis is opening up football stadiums and apparently cannot wait for capacity crowds for Miami Dolphins home games along with games in Jacksonville, both the NFL and college football, and in Tampa. The Miami Dolphins organization is politely ignoring the governor’s allowance for 65,000 people or so to be packed into an outdoor stadium. The team is limiting attendance to 13,000 people for an October 24th game.

Whether there will be an October 24th home game for Miami is an open question. The NFL needs to get a better handle on some behavior at the workplace. Coaches not wearing masks, players hugging one another after a game, players working out at an alternate site when practice facilities are closed, teams travelling despite having an infected player in the workplace. All are a problem. The NFL is fining coaches for not wearing a mask. Football is a game where players are breathing over one another and that is not much that can be done. The NFL has been lucky with limited COVID-19 outbreaks. College football has been dealing with clusters of players getting sick with teams shutting down practices and being unable to play. The NFL’s infectious disease experts anticipated players and coaches and staff coming down with COVID-19 during the season. The NFL will soldier on, collecting TV money, as will DeSantis who desperately wants a Tampa Super Bowl.