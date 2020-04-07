Will The 2024 New Orleans Mardi Gras Celebration Outshine A 2024 New Orleans Super Bowl? 

Is the Super Bowl #2?

The absolute last thing that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell should be concern about during the coronavirus pandemic is the 2024 Super Bowl. But the National Football League’s showcase game in 2024 will coincide with Mardi Gras festivities and that is a problem that the NFL and New Orleans area business people want to solve. Mardi Gras might make the Super Bowl a secondary event. The NFL awarded the big game to New Orleans prior to the recently ratified collective bargaining agreement that adds a 17th game which means that the Super Bowl would be played on February 11, 2024 game and places the NFL event into the Carnival or Mardi Gras season. The NFL, New Orleans Saints and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation are trying to figure out a way to have a 2024 New Orleans Super Bowl. But there is a possibility that the game could be moved to another city and with New Orleans getting the event another year. The league has not designated any Super Bowl sites after the 2024 game.



The National Football League has moved just one Super Bowl. The January, 1993 games that was scheduled for Tempe, Arizona was relocated to Pasadena, California because Arizona did not celebrate the Martin Luther King Day. The NFL did give the 1996 Super Bowl to Tempe after Arizona voters in 1992 approved a measure to recognize the Martin Luther King Day holiday. The NFL no longer puts the Super Bowl up for bidding and now seeks out cities and states that might want to host the game and festivities. There is a thought that Las Vegas wants to host a Super Bowl. All Las Vegas interests have to do is show the NFL the money and have a suitable stadium because in the end all that matters is the money.