An Ethical Question: Should Sports Leagues Purchase The COVID-19 Vaccine For Their Only People?

In 2009, Calgary Flames personnel jumped the line to get a H1N1 shot.

There was a story that briefly emerged from so-called National Hockey League insider reporter John Shannon that a source confirmed that the NHL is planning the private purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine for all constituents involved in the potential upcoming season. Shannon then backtracked and tweeted the “league also is adamant they would not jump the line to do so.” Sports is not essential. It really is a bad look if a sports league decides to go after available vaccines especially when at this point the vaccines are in very short supply. Sports jumped back into the marketplace after being suspended because of COVID-19 and somehow got access to a multitude of COVID-19 tests while the general public was struggling to get the same tests. Sports leagues and colleges want to keep the money train flowing from television and marketing partners and have a need to keep the product in front of the general public. But sports programming is not attracting as many eyeballs in front of the television as the leagues planned on. This is not the first time that a vaccine jump ahead of the line has become a National Hockey League issue.

A doctor connected to the Calgary Flames business arranged for Flames personnel to get shots for H1N1 virus in 2009. About 150 people who were part of the Flames business family were able to get vaccines after Dr. James Thorne raised concerns with Alberta Health Services that the players might cause chaos at public clinics if they showed up waiting for a shot. Apparently doting on celebrity was more important than medical care. The team personnel got the shots on October 30, 2009. The next day, AHS announced a vaccine shortage. Sports is not essential, the games can wait. First line responders need the vaccine first.