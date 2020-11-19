Google Knows The Way To San Jose And That’s A Sharks Problem

Can all parties be satisfied?

Do you know the way to San Jose? If you are Google you probably know the way to San Jose. Google wants to build a workplace in the city not very far away from the arena that houses the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks and the team’s American Hockey League development team, the San Jose Barracuda and that’s problematic. One of the Sharks owners is Hasso Plattner who made his money in computer software and in his home country of Germany is known as a technology guru. But Plattner’s company, San Jose Sports and Entertainment Enterprisers is not very thrilled with Google coming into the neighborhood and in fact the holding company has told San Jose officials that the team would move out of San Jose if Google sets up shop nearby. There are very few markets that have better corporate bases than San Jose. It is the Silicon Valley and there is money there. The holding company also operates. the San Jose arena. The city of San Jose built the venue.

Google plans to bring 30,000 workers into the neighborhood with new offices and will build 4,000 housing units. Sharks ownership is afraid all of that construction will interfere with customers’ ability to get to arena events. Some of the arena’s parking lots could be impacted by the construction. Eventually there will be a Bay Area Rapid Transit stop in the vicinity. Sharks ownership has a deal with the city to use the building until 2025 and then there will be 15 one-year lease options until 2040. Sharks ownership is not blaming Google for wanting to come to San Jose. Instead Sharks owners want San Jose to appreciate their parking concerns. The city of San Jose is saying we can work it out with the Sharks and Google.