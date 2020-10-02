Pittsburgh Penguins Will Have In Arena Sports Betting 

Betting allowed.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, once there is a vaccine, once there are drug treatments available, people will return to watching National Hockey League games in arenas across North America. NHL games in Pittsburgh and Washington will have betting areas for people who might put some money on the home team or some players in some prop bet. North American sports owners have embraced legalized sports betting after spending years fighting it. In the early 1990s, New Jersey politicians wanted to put a sportsbook in Atlantic City. National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern was among the sports industry leaders who lobbied New Jersey politicians to give up their “foolish” thought. In 1992, federal legislation called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act allowed just four states to have sportsbooks. New Jersey actually would have qualified as a fifth state if the Legislature passed a measure allowing a sportsbook. It never did. In 2009, the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Football League effectively stopped the establishment of three sportsbooks in Delaware. Delaware wanted more than parlay betting on the NFL. The NFL won a decision from a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said Delaware’s sports betting plan violated federal law.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States voted to legalize sportsbooks in New Jersey and open the doors for states to hand out sports betting licenses. The owners realized that sports betting with the right licensing deals could put money in their pockets. In the rush to the betting goldmine, sports wagering could create new gamblers. Because of that will there be significant gambling addiction and loss of money problems? In the sports business world that seems not to matter. Because the gambling money is lining the sports business’s pockets.