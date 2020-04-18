Sports Venue Construction Slowed By COVID-19

Mixed bag on arena/stadium construction.

The COVID-19 outbreak has not only stopped sports but it has impacted the construction of sports facilities that are scheduled to open in 2020 and 2021. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended the work on the New York Islanders Belmont Park arena. In Worcester, Massachusetts, construction of the Triple A Minor League Baseball park has stopped. In Las Vegas, work on the National Football League’s Raiders facility has been halted. In Seattle construction is continuing on the future home of the city’s National Hockey League expansion franchise which is supposed to open in the fall of 2021. Construction is also continuing in Inglewood, California on the NFL stadium that will house the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers even though site workers have tested positive for the COVID-19 illness. The hope was that the venue would open for a Taylor Swift July 25th concert. That concert was canceled and will be rescheduled for a 2021 date. Work continues on the MLS’ Columbus Crew stadium slated to open in 2021.

The Islanders arena is supposed to open in time for the 2021-2022 season. The team could use the Nassau Coliseum until the venue is done. The Worcester baseball park was scheduled to open for play in 2021 and is supposed to house the Pawtucket Red Sox. The Pawtucket owners worked out a deal to move their minor league team to Worcester in 2019. The Las Vegas and Inglewood stadiums were supposed to be ready for the 2020 National Football League season. The Rams and Chargers played in Los Angeles area venues in 2019. The Las Vegas Raiders stadium may not be ready for the NFL planned season. Raiders ownership has looked at Salt Lake City, Glendale, Arizona and San Diego in case a backup is needed if there is a 2020 season.