Where Will The Islanders Play in 2020-21?

The team is homeless at the moment for the 2020-21 season.

The National Hockey League is trying to keep COVID-19 away from its personnel in Edmonton and in Toronto in the chase for the Stanley Cup. But the business of the National Hockey League is business. The league is trying recouping lost money from television and marketing partners in Canada and in the United States by playing the playoffs. The league has lost arena revenue and that could continue into the 2020-2021 season without customers in the stands, if the league is able to play. So much depends on science and scientists’ abilities to develop a vaccine and treatments for the virus. Indoor sports may not have people in the stands next season. The New York Islanders franchise is presently without a home for the 2020-2021 season. The Nassau Coliseum has been shut down by the people who own the license to run the place cannot pay to keep the place open. The Coliseum may be on its last legs as the Islanders franchise owners are scheduled in 2021 to open the team’s new home, an arena on the site of the Belmont Park racetrack grounds on the New York City-Nassau County border just miles away from the Uniondale, New York building.

If New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says no spectators at games, then the Islanders games could be held at the club’s training facility which is down the street from the Coliseum. The NHL along with the National Basketball Association plan to play a full 2020-2021 schedule but the Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association Michele Roberts has said the NBA might need to be in a bubble for that to happen. A lot has to happen for the Islanders to play at the Coliseum in 2020-2021. Step one is easy. There needs to be COVID-19 containment in the United States very quickly.