There is plenty of hype before the 2020 Buccaneers with new quarterback Tom Brady ever even puts on a jersey and now it is reflected in the ESPN preseason power rankings. In what they call their “Way Too Early,” Preseason NFL Power Rankings, the Bucs are in the number 10 spot overall with the 49ers, Saints, Packers, Seahawks, and Vikings ahead of them in the NFC rankings.

The top two spots in the rankings belong to the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs followed in the number two spot by the Baltimore Ravens. The third spot belongs to San Francisco, with New Orleans in forth and New Orleans rounding out the top five.

The sixth spot belongs