Chirinos, Five-Run Third Inning Lifts Rays To Fourth Straight Win

Yonny Chirinos wiggled out of trouble in the third inning against Atlanta on Tuesday night and pitched four strong innings in the Rays’ win. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG — The difference in Tuesday night’s game between the Rays and Braves at Tropicana Field came down to the third inning and what one team could not do and what the other could.



With the game scoreless through two, the Braves loaded bases with nobody out in the top half of the third. Rays’ starter Yonny Chirinos limited the damage to one unearned run.



In the bottom half of the inning the Rays loaded the bases on three walks, two coming with two out. They made starting pitcher Kyle Wright pay by putting five on the board.



That would be all the Rays needed in a 5-2 win over Atlanta. The victory was their fourth straight following an opening day loss to Toronto.

“I think the momentum started with the way we got through the top of the third with Yonny,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “We were in a bases-loaded, no-out situation and we made some big pitches through the middle of their lineup, which is a talented group.”



After the Rays loaded the bases in the third, Yoshi Tsutsugo delivered a two-run single to give them 2-1 lead, an advantage they would not relinquish.

Jose Martinez and Joey Wendle followed with run-scoring singles to make it 4-1. Martinez scored on a wild pitch by Josh Tomlin, who replaced Wright, to complete the five-run uprising.

Chirinos threw 31 pitches in the top of the third inning, which Ender Inciarte led off by reaching on an error by first baseman Ji-Man Choi. After Chirinos allowed a double to Alex Jackson and walked Ronald Acuna Jr., he struck out Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman.

Marcell Ozuna stroked a single to score Inciarte to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead and their only run of the inning.



After sitting through a lengthy bottom of the third, Chirinos threw only eight pitches in the fourth inning.

“I am sure he was not complaining about sitting there too long in the bottom of the third,” said Cash. “The momentum and the intensity he had to get through that third, it took a lot.”



“It felt good,” said Chirinos, who was missed part of summer camp after coming down with a mild case of COVID-19. “I was happy with my outing today and my mentality was different than in the past and that helped, just the way I located my pitches and the way I commanded my pitches.”



Five relievers followed with Oliver Drake pitching a one-two-three ninth for the save.



The six pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts one night after four pitchers combined to punch out 19 Braves to set a team record for a nine-inning game.



Pete Fairbanks took over for Chirinos and in his inning of work struck out Acuna, Albies and Freeman in succession after allowing a leadoff single to Jackson.



“A strikeout is a strikeout,” he said. “I don’t care who they are against as long as I get them.”

The Rays hit the road for the first time this season with two games in Atlanta starting Wednesday night followed by three in Baltimore. The Rays will be back home next Tuesday for the first of two games against the Red Sox followed by the Yankees coming in for a four-game series.