David Collins Leads USF Over UCF

TAMPA — David Collins scored a team-high 19 points and USF overcame a sluggish start to defeat UCF, 68-61, on Saturday night at the Yuengling Center.

After trailing 35-34 at the half, the Bulls (6-4/2-2 AAC) made five of their first seven shots to open the second half and take a 45-38 lead with 16:42 remaining. The lead swelled to 56-46 on Russel Tchewa’s slam with 10 minutes left.

“It was a really hard fought game for 40 minutes,” said USF coach Brian Gregory. “You play Central Florida twice per year and it is a game that is a little more important.”

UCF chipped away and came within 56-53 on a pair of Darin Green Jr. free throws with 7:47 left, but could come no closer. Micheal Durr, who had a game-high 11 rebounds, put home a pair of offensive boards in the final 90 seconds to make sure of that. The second such hoop gave the Bulls a 67-59 advantage with 53.4 seconds remaining to seal it.

After scoring only four points (1-6 FG) in a one-point loss at Memphis on Tuesday night, Collins turned the tables Saturday. He also had eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists.



“David was really consistent offensively and defensively,” said Gregory.

It was all Knights (3-3/1-2) early as they scored the game’s first eight points and made six of their first seven shots to go up 13-5. The Bulls, who had Alexis Yetna (10 points, 6 rebounds) back in the lineup, did not get their first bucket until Caleb Murphy’s layup with 4:31 elapsed.

“They got us on our heels early and we responded after the first media timeout,” said Gregory. “We just kind of regrouped at that timeout and we said, ‘Hey, they had a run and we will respond.’ The rest of the half was kind of back and forth.”

The Knights led at the half, 35-34, despite Brandon Mahan not getting his first field goal attempt until there were six minutes left. The senior guard was held to two points (1-3 FG) for the game after entering the evening averaging a conference-best 20.6 points per contest.

“We started David on him and I thought he did a great job on a high-level scorer,” said Gregory. “When David is that focused, he is as good as any defender in the league.”

UCF played without freshman Isaiah Adams, who was Florida’s Mr. Basketball last season at Paxon High School in Jacksonville. Adams, who missed the game due to non-COVID illness, is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.



With the win, the Bulls upped their lead in the all-time series to 24-18. USF has won the last two meetings after losing nine straight.

The Bulls take the court again when they host Tulsa on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and the Knights host Memphis on Tuesday night at 9.