Rays Fall To Red Sox For Third Straight Setback

Rafael Devers had three hits, including his 10th home run of the season, Thursday night in Boston’s 4-3 win over the Rays. (AP/Chris O’Meara)



ST. PETERSBURG — Josh Fleming had an opportunity to carve out a spot for himself in the Rays’ record book on Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

Alas, it was not meant to be as the Rays fell to the Red Sox 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series and six-game home stand.



It was the third straight loss for the Rays, who lead the idle Blue Jays by 4.5 games in the American League East.



In lasting only 4 ⅓ innings, Fleming (no-decision) failed to become the first Rays pitcher to win his first four major league appearances. With wins in his first three, the 24-year-old equaled the team mark held by Jake Faria (2017) and Jeremy Hellickson (2011).



“I felt comfortable again,” said Fleming, who left trailing 3-2. “I just made a mistake in the third inning, but overall I felt real good. I thought I did a good enough job to keep us in it.”



Manager Kevin Cash agreed.



“Flem gave us an opportunity and we just couldn’t get anything going,” he said.



The mistake Fleming referred to was a two-out, two-run home run by Rafael Devers that gave Boston a 2-0 lead.



The Rays tied it in the fourth when the first two batters, Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Lowe, homered over the center field wall on consecutive pitches.



Renfroe was 2-for-his-last 25 and Lowe was mired in a 6-for-55 (.109) slump over the course of 17 games. They are among a number of Rays who have been cold at the plate of late.



It was Devers, though, who made the difference.



With the score tied at 3-3, the Red Sox plated the decisive run in the seventh on a run-scoring single by Devers off losing pitcher Pete Fairbanks. It was Devers’ third hit and third RBI of the game.

The Rays threatened in the ninth, but Manuel Margot was left stranded at third. The game ended when Austin Meadows went down looking at a called third strike on a 96-mph fastball by Boston closer Ryan Brasier.

Meadows doubled home Margot in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3 and snap out of an 0-for-18 skid.



“We have run into some tough luck and hitting comes and hitting goes,” said Meadows. “It’ll come. I think we just need to get back to having good at-bats and hitting the ball hard.”



Cash hopes that a few of his bats woke up Thursday, even if his team went down on strikes 17 times.



“You take Brandon’s home run, Austin’s double and Hunter’s home run, if that’s what gets them going, we’ll take it,” he said.

The series resumes Friday night at 6:40.



Willy Adames continues to struggle at the Trop. Following a 0-for-3 performance (three strikeouts) Thursday night his average under the dome dropped to .178 (10-for-56)…..Joey Wendle went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday night. In eight games since his 10-game hit streak he is 4-for-31 (.129)….After going 2-for-5 Thursday evening Manuel Margot is 12-for-19 (.631) in five games against the Red Sox this season. Margot had two stolen bases and is 11-for-11 in that category this season.