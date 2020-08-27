Rays, Orioles Postponed

A social justice message appears on the Tropicana Field scoreboard before Thursday night’s game between the Rays and Orioles was postponed. (Photo: Tom Layberger)



ST. PETERSBURG — Three minutes after the scheduled first pitch came the announcement that Thursday night’s game between the Rays and Orioles at Tropicana Field was postponed.



In the hours leading up to the 6:40 scheduled start time, there was every indication to believe the game would be played. Both managers indicated their players wanted to play and players took the field to warm up. Ultimately, the Rays’ scheduled starting pitcher, Ryan Yarbrough, was getting ready in the bullpen.



It proved to be for naught, something that became apparent 15 to 20 minutes before game time when players began to pack their bags in the bullpens and dugouts. At about 6:30 the grounds crew picked up the bases and eventually put a tarp on the mound and home plate area.



The Orioles later tweeted their players did not want to play.

Rays player representative Tyler Glasnow would not comment on specifics leading into the decision, though he said no vote among his teammates was taken.

“The world is much more important than just sports,” said Glasnow. “By example, everything gets shut down for social injustice to show how important it obviously is. It’s bigger than baseball and we have to respect everyone’s decision.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash noted a “moment of reflection” would have taken place at some point during the game.



When asked what impact he hopes the postponement achieves Cash said, “Hopefully, it brings us together more and in a better way for us to continue to show support among each other and among the rest of society.”



The Rays issued a statement that said, “Like the Orioles, our team struggled with the decision of whether to play this evening. The decision was made not to play and we stand firmly with all those fighting for social justice and to end systemic racism.”



A makeup date has not been determined. The Rays and Orioles are scheduled to meet one more time this season, a four-game series at Camden Yards September 17-20.