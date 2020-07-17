Rays Place Austin Meadows On IL After Positive Coronavirus Test

By Steve Kinsella -
Rays Defeat Blue Jays
(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa, Fla – The Tampa Bay Rays have placed outfielder Austin Meadows on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

To take his place on the 40-man roster, Tamap Bay added left-handed reliever Aaron Loup.

Meadows, 25, was an All-Star and team co-MVP in 2019. In his first full season in the big leagues he hit .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs and 89 RBI.

He is the second Rays player that has confirmed a positive covid test joining Tyler Glasnow who rejoined the team this week.

In a text exchange with Tampa Bay Times, Meadows said he was feeling good but did not have an exact date he expects to return. It should be noted that he must receive two negative tests 24 hours apart and get clearance from a team doctor and a league-union commission. As of now, his status for opening day is up in the air.

Loup, 32, signed a minor league contract with Tampa Bay at the outset of spring training. He spent the 2019 season with the San Diego Padres organization but missed most of the season (3 1/3 innings pitched) due to an elbow strain.

In his eight year career he has appeared in 382 games (all in relief) and posted a 12-20 mark with a 3.45 ERA with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings and 2.8 walks per nine. He has a career groundball rate of 55.4-percent.

Currently, Randy Arozarena, Jose Martinez, and Yonny Chirinos have not joined the team in summer camp. Additionally, Brendan McKay has not been with the team since early in the workouts.

The Rays are in their final week of preparation for the 2020 season. First pitch is set for next Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

SHARE
Steve Kinsella
I am a fan of all sports but am most passionate about baseball. From the fanatical to analytical, nothing about the game escapes me. Being born and raised in Northeast Ohio I'm very familiar with the heartache and pain that sports can bring and hope that I bring some understanding of the other side to my coverage. I will focus mostly on baseball but also cover the Tampa Bay Lightning, one of the most electric franchises in all of sports. Always willing to converse about any sport and have only one rule and that is be respectful at all times.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR