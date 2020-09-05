Rays Return Home And Hold Off Marlins

Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a second-inning home run Friday night as part of a perfect night at the plate. (Photo: AP/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays returned home Friday night and kept their winning ways alive with a 5-4 win over the Marlins.



The Rays, who entered the evening with a five-game lead in the American League East over the Yankees and Blue Jays, have won 21 of their last 26.



Josh Fleming went five innings and allowed four runs in picking up the win. In doing so he joined Jake Faria (2017) and Jeremy Hellickson (2010) as the only Rays pitchers to start and win each of their first three MLB appearances.



“That is very, very cool to me and hopefully I can get the fourth next time out,” said the 24-year-old lefty. “If I can go five or six (innings) each time and give us a chance to win, I am fine with that.”



Manager Kevin Cash would be fine with it as well.

“Another real good outing,” he said. “Give him a lot of credit. He continues to throw strikes and attack, attack and attack. He gave us a chance to win.”

The Rays scored four runs in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead and in the process worked Miami starter Pablo Lopez for 38 pitches. Kevin Kiermaier drew a two-out bases-loaded walk to force in Joey Wendle, who led off with a single. Michael Perez followed with a double to the gap in left center that cleared the bases.

“It was a pretty good pitch, down and away, and good for Mikey to stay on top of it,” said Cash. “He came up big for us.”



Miami came back with two, two-out runs in the fifth on Jon Berti’s double to center, a drive that went off the top of Kevin Kiermaier’s glove. It would have been a sensational catch as Kiermaier raced back to his left and leapt for the ball.

The Rays loaded the bases again in their half of the fifth, a threat that went by the board when Nick Vincent, summoned from the Marlins bullpen to take over for Alex Vesia, got Manuel Margot looking at a 90-mph fastball.

The bullpen took care of matters from there. Ryan Thompson struck out the side in the sixth with Pete Fairbanks, Diego Castillo and Nick Anderson also going an inning each.

Anderson, fresh off the 10-day IL (right forearm inflammation), walked the leadoff batter, Miguel Rojas, and Corey Dickerson followed by reaching on a Willy Adames error.



The right-hander set down the next three batters for his fourth save. He got some help from third baseman Joey Wendle, who made a diving play on a Jorge Alfaro grounder and got the force at third for the first out.

The Rays have won nine straight against the Marlins dating to 2018. The three-game series resumes Saturday evening at 6:40.

****



After going 0-for-4 Friday night, Brandon Lowe is hitless in his last 18 at-bats and 2-for-his-last-30….Joey Wendle snapped an 0-for-17 skid with an infield single in the first inning…..Yoshi Tsutsugo entered the game hitting .140 (6-for-43) at Tropicana Field before reaching base safely all four times he came to the plate. He hit his sixth home run in the second for the Rays’ first run, singled during the four-run fourth and walked twice.

In addition to reinstating Nick Anderson on Friday, outfielder Brett Phillips was reinstated from the Covid-related IL (intake testing). Phillips was acquired August 27 from Kansas City and made his Tampa Bay debut Friday night by pinch-running for Yoshi Tsutsugo in the eighth. Phillips, who is from Seminole High School, about 15 miles from Tropicana Field, went to second on an errant pickoff attempt and was on the front end of double steal with Manuel Margot….Jose Alvarado (left shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL.