Rays Use All Lefty Lineup In Rout of Red Sox

Nate Lowe homered twice in the Rays’ 11-1 win over Boston at Tropicana Field on Friday night. (AP/Chris O’Meara)



ST. PETERSBURG — Friday was Lefty Night at Tropicana Field.



Rays manager Kevin Cash filled out a lineup card against Boston’s right-handed starter Andrew Triggs that featured nothing but left-handed batters. That is something that had not happened in the majors since at least 1901, according to MLB research.



“We got all nine guys in there and had a good time of it,” said Nate Lowe, who had the best time of it by hitting a pair of home runs in an 11-1 win.

Triggs lasted only one inning before leaving due to injury. Lefty Matt Hall came on to start the second, but Cash stuck with his left-handed lineup knowing there were many right-handed arms behind Hall in the Boston bullpen.



The result was a 12-hit barrage for a team that was hitting .188 this month.



Meanwhile, another lefty, Blake Snell blanked the Red Sox through 5 ⅔ innings and improved to 4-1 in the Rays’ 11-1 win.



The victory snapped the Rays’ three-game losing streak and increased their lead in the American League East to 4.5 games over the Blue Jays, who were pounded by the Mets on Friday night.



Snell, who has yet to make it through the sixth inning this season, did not allow a runner to advance beyond second. He threw a season-high 103 pitches, two more than he had in an August 24 outing against Toronto.



“I am a little frustrated with the walks,” said Snell, of leadoff walks to Michael Chavis in the third and Bobby Dalbec in the fifth. “That’s just me. I’m competitive. I need to be more consistent in getting ahead (in the count) and when I did get ahead I got into a deep count. So that was frustrating. I feel there is a lot I need to do to be better.”



Snell gave way to Pete Fairbanks with two men on and one out in the sixth with the Rays leading 4-0. Fairbanks, who took the loss in Thursday night’s series opener, got Kevin Plawecki to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.



“That was huge,” said Cash. “It was nice to get Pete back out there and contribute tonight because (Thursday) night he gave up (the decisive run) and was frustrated. But he is a guy we will continue to lean on.”



Yoshii Tsutsugo got the scoring started when he led off the second with a 437-foot home run, his seventh, that landed on the netting above what is typically a tank full of Rays.



Joey Wendle and Brandon Lowe led off the third with singles and executed a double steal. Wendle came home on Kevin Kiermaier’s groundout to make it 2-0.



The advantage grew to 4-0 in the fourth when Austin Meadows, who snapped an 0-for-18 skid Thursday night, ripped a two-run double to the gap in right center.



The rest of the night belonged to Nate Lowe, who entered the game 1-for-15 this season. He led off the sixth with a solo home run against Domingo Tapia, who made his major league debut and yielded the homer on the second pitch of his career.



An inning later, Lowe hit a three-run home run over the short fence in left to give the Rays a 9-0 lead. It was his third hit of the game as he also singled to lead off the fourth and scored ahead of Meadows’ double.



The Rays tacked on two runs in the eighth and the Red Sox got on the board against Aaron Loup in the ninth.



“A lot of people contributed, certainly Nate’s two home runs,” said Cash. “A lot of good at-bats and hopefully it is something we can build on.”



The four-game series resumes Saturday night at 6:40.