UDEMY SPORTSCASTING AND REPORTING

UDEMY INTRODUCTION TO SPORTSCASTING AND REPORTING

James W. “Jim” Williams

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-468-0792

Class Summary: This series will be five lectures long. At the end of the series, students will be able to properly know how to conduct interviews, write scripts and understand the world of sports journalism. Students will also learn basic skills to build a foundation for sports broadcasting. By the fifth and final lecture students should have learned the basic skills that will lead them into my next series of lectures for UDEMY on “Getting Your First Job as a TV Sportscaster and Reporter.”

Supplies: Pen and paper for note taking as well as both a computer and a smartphone with a camera, and a microphone. In addition, students will be provided with video editing resources already established on their existing computers.

Lecture One: Intro to Sports Broadcasting

Students will establish a basic knowledge of key terms and activities surrounding the world of sports media.

Activities

Students will be given an example of some of the things they will need to learn to create a good sportscast and a strong field report. They will also learn key concepts and terms used in sports broadcast.

The Quick Win/Assignment: Students will then provide an example of content in sports broadcasting. Students will turn in the piece of media to me before the next lecture







Lecture 2: Pitching your story, writing interview questions and interviewing sources



Students will understand the process of how to pitch stories to their producers and their editors. Students will write their own pitch emails and submit for review. Students will also learn more about the interview process and how to write compelling questions and learn how to do follow up questions.

Finally, students will contact and secure their interview either going through the Sports Information Department or through another Public Relations representative.

The Quick Win/Assignments: Students will provide a pitch, interview questions and will also interview a source for their story.

Supplement Resource: The Professional Sports Media Guides as well as the COSIDA online guide for colleges. I will provide the access to the students should they need help.

Lecture 3: Script Writing For Television Sportscasting and Reporting

Students will be taught the elements that go into a good script. Students will learn about key broadcasting terms such as b-roll and how to gather those elements. Students will also learn proper prompts for their script and how to incorporate an interview into the story.

The Quick Win/Assignment: Students will write a .45 pkg script including key elements such as b-roll.

Supplemental Resource: I will provide links to video and how to guides that will help the in a step by step process on scripts. I will also show them how to get free software that will allow them to record interviews via Zoom, Skype or Uberconference.

Lecture 4:Putting your package together







Students will then take the week to put together their package using video editing software. Students will take all elements of their story: script, interview, b-roll and build their package. Students will learn what elements make a compelling package. Students will also learn proper camera work for a stand-up package.

The Quick Win/ Assignments: Students will present a final package and receive critiques

Supplemental Resource: I provide links to free software editing packages to help students put together a professional package.

Lecture 5: The Final Verdict.







Students will learn some additional scripting and camera tricks that will enhance their projects going forward.

We will review all of the findings from the first four lectures and I will showcase some of the best work done by the students

The Quick Win: I will give each a personal evaluation on how far they still have to go before they can pursue a career in sportscasting and reporting.







That will set up my next set of lectures “Getting Your First Sportscasting and Reporting Job.”

Additional Resources: I will help the students set up their own YouTube channel or multimedia platform to best showcase their skills.

: