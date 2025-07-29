In a nationally televised news conference Monday morning from the University of Colorado coach Deion Sanders announced that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. However, after surgery, his oncologist believes he has been cured, so he intends to coach this season.

At the press conference Dr. Janet Kukreja, the director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center/UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, stated that Sanders underwent bladder removal as part of his surgical treatment.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” said Sanders, who arrived to his news conference wearing a cowboy hat and overalls along with sunglasses, which he took off after getting choked up. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, Sanders underwent surgery earlier this year to remove his bladder. Instead of relying solely on a urostomy bag, doctors constructed a new bladder using parts of his intestines. This technique reduces the risk of rejection and allows for more natural urinary function, although it still requires significant lifestyle adjustments.

“The bad side of this cancer is that if it does progress to the muscle, the rate of metastasis is about 50%,” Dr. Kukreja said during the press conference. “Only about 10% people live more than five years, even with our current medical treatment if it metastasized. We’ve very lucky to have found it at this stage where I can say the word cure, because I don’t use that word lightly as a cancer doctor.”

Coach Sanders appeared a few pounds lighter but seemed to be in good spirits. He was his usual chatty self, talking very candidly about his surgery and the experience he went through. As always, Sanders was frank and open in his remarks about this life-changing ordeal.

Sanders said it’s been “a whole change” getting used to life without a bladder and the difficulty he’s been having using the bathroom, now that he’s depending on a urostomy bag.

“Slowly but surely, I built myself back up,” Coach Prime said. “I’m able, I’m strong. it has been a tremendous journey and I’m truly thankful that god is so good. God is so good, you have no idea. You have no idea how good god has been for me to be here. You have no idea.”

Despite his cancer scare, there was never any doubt he would return to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes from the sidelines once again. Before the press conference, he spoke with his team, reconnecting and assuring them he was ready to prepare for another season.

“I was always going to coach again,” Sanders said. “I wasn’t about to be running down to the hospital every week with everything I had going on. I didn’t want that. I thought, okay, can they bring one of the machines to the office? The doctor would just look at me like I was crazy. Is he like this when he coaches? But we made it work, so if you see a porta-potty on the sidelines, don’t be alarmed.”

This will be the first season in his coaching career without one of his sons on the team. Sanders’ son Shedeur was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and his other son Shilo signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Another standout from last year’s team, 2025 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, has also moved on, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This year’s Buffaloes team faces a quarterback battle for the starting job with Shedeur gone. The competition is wide open between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian Lewis. Meanwhile, questions linger on defense after losing Hunter.

This could very well be the most challenging season of Sanders career, but the good news will be on the sidelines coaching. Colorado opens the season at home Friday August 29th against Georgia Tech on ESPN.