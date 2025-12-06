By: Matthew Weatherby

White smoke has risen from the Nittany Lion atop Beaver Stadium. Penn State has its new Head Coach in Matt Campbell. It was 54 long days since the Nittany Lions fired now Virginia Tech Head Coach James Franklin. They got turned down, people paid, and honestly publicly humiliated throughout the process. Now Campbell from Iowa State is set to take over in Happy Valley. Hoping to calm the mobs coming for Pat Kraft and his job.

This report came a few minutes ago from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who said Penn State was finalizing a deal for Matt Campbell to become the head coach.

Get to Know Matt Campbell

Penn State has finally found its guy, and funny enough, it is a similar route they took when they hired James Franklin in 2014. Franklin’s pedigree was that of a guy who appeared to do more with less. He was the most successful Vanderbilt Head coach until Clark Lea.

Campbell is the same. He won at his first stop, being Toledo’s Head Coach, where he went 35-15, good for a .700 winning percentage. Since he took the job at Iowa State, he has enjoyed some similar success, going 72-55 from 2016-25.

Now to the doing more with less portion. Over the 11 recruiting classes that he brought in at Iowa State, the average ranking was 55.8 in the national standings. Not exactly that of a top-tier program. He has developed that talent, however, with guys like Brock Purdy and Breece Hall being stars in the NFL now.

He also won Coach of the Year 3 times in the BIG 12, receiving the award in 2017, ’18, and ’20. Campbell was also the 2015 MAC Coach of the Year.

With the influx of cash I expect Campbell to receive, in terms of NIL money for the roster, it is not unreasonable to think of this as a great hire. With his coaching pedigree, you would expect the results he was able to give at Iowa State to only be magnified with a bigger brand and budget at Penn State.

What Campbell means for Penn State

It means that Pat Kraft might actually be able to sleep peacefully tonight. He has been contacting seemingly everyone, trying to get them to come to Happy Valley. None of those came to fruition; instead, he was getting them paid at the places they were already employed.

Here, the question that reigns supreme: will it be enough?

This search was an unmitigated disaster, from the inability to get anyone to take their money, all of the negative press, and the rumors of Jimmy Sexton freezing Penn State out for the way they handled Franklin. It could not have been worse for Penn State. You pair that with a group of Paterno people who wanted Terry Smith to be the Head Coach. I wonder if this hire is enough to calm the waters in Happy Valley.

One thing I do know for sure is that winning cures all. Matt Campbell might just be the guy to save Pat Kraft.