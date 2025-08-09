By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

The University of Miami is at the center of growing speculation about potential conference realignment. With the Big Ten, SEC, and Big 12 all emerging as possible destinations, Miami’s leadership has made one thing clear: if the Hurricanes leave the ACC, the Big Ten is their preferred landing spot.

Miami’s ACC Track Record: Competitive, But No Titles

Since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004, Miami has had flashes of competitiveness but has yet to win a conference championship. Their closest attempt came in 2017 under head coach Mark Richt, when they reached the ACC Championship Game but fell to Clemson. It’s also been over two decades—since 2001—since the Hurricanes last won a national title.

Miami’s Academic Vision: “Stanford of the East”

University President Joseph “Joe” Echevarria, a proud alumnus and former CEO of Deloitte LLP, has championed Miami’s transformation into the “Stanford of the East.” The school is doubling down on academic excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship—values that align well with the ACC’s identity as a conference that balances athletics with academics.

Echevarria is also a passionate supporter of Hurricanes athletics and has played a key role in efforts to restore Miami’s national prominence. While the Big Ten remains the top choice for a potential move, Miami is open to staying in the ACC—especially if academic peers like Duke, Stanford, Cal, Pitt, and Virginia remain committed.

Why Miami Might Stay in the ACC

Miami’s connections to ACC institutions go far beyond football. Schools like Duke, Stanford, Cal, Pitt, Boston College, Syracuse, and Wake Forest share Miami’s academic values and collaborate on research, social initiatives, and programming. These relationships help define Miami’s identity as more than just a football school.

While the Big 12 may offer financial incentives, Miami appears willing to wait—possibly up to six more years—to see if a “super conference” emerges that better fits its long-term goals.

Realignment Watch: SEC, Big 12, and the “ACC 2.0” Concept

The Hurricanes are closely monitoring the movements of Clemson and Florida State, both of whom are exploring a jump to the SEC. Meanwhile, Louisville is seriously considering a move to the Big 12.

Behind the scenes, discussions are underway in Coral Gables, Palo Alto, Durham, Berkeley, Charlottesville, Pittsburgh, Blacksburg, Boston, Dallas, and Syracuse about a potential “ACC 2.0”—a reimagined version of the conference that could resemble a Power Four Ivy League-style alliance.

ACC Expansion Plans: Who’s on the Radar?

To strengthen its future, the ACC is expected to add four to five new schools. Top candidates include:

Tulane and South Florida – strong academic profiles and strategic locations

and – strong academic profiles and strategic locations UConn – a potential full member with basketball and football appeal

– a potential full member with basketball and football appeal Memphis – pushing for inclusion, possibly alongside UTSA, or they could add Navy, or Army as football-only members

Miami has many things to think about in the coming years not the least of which is proving they can make it to the CFP Playoffs. The Hurricanes can only live off the days of “The U,” for so long.