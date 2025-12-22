Anthony Joshua demolishes Jake Paul inside six rounds

Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in round six after delivering a dominant and increasingly punishing performance that ended the much discussed crossover bout in emphatic fashion.

The former two time heavyweight champion sent shockwaves through the boxing world back in November when he announced a surprise fight with Paul, the former YouTube and Disney star turned prizefighter. From the moment the bout became official, Joshua entered as a heavy favorite due to his size, skill set, and elite level experience.

A Tactical Opening With Early Resistance

The fight began cautiously. Joshua applied steady pressure and stalked forward, while Paul clearly aimed to stay on the outside, pick his moments, and clinch when necessary. The opening two rounds saw Joshua throwing with intent while Paul relied on movement and evasive tactics.

Despite spending much of the time on the defensive, Paul found limited success early. According to official Compubox statistics, he landed the same number of punches as Joshua in round one despite throwing far fewer shots.

Joshua Turns Up the Pressure

Paul showed brief signs of resistance in the third round when he snapped Joshua’s head back with a sharp jab. That moment did little to shift momentum. Joshua continued to press forward and break Paul down with sustained pressure and heavier shots.

Compubox numbers highlighted the growing gap. Joshua threw 25 punches in round three, five times more than Paul, signaling the beginning of the end.

Knockdowns Begin to Pile Up

By the fourth round, Joshua’s pressure started to visibly affect Paul. The American’s legs began to falter as he struggled to handle the physicality. Paul hit the canvas twice in the fourth round following messy clinch exchanges.

The former champ fully found his rhythm in round five. A clean uppercut dropped Paul early, followed by a heavy left hand that sent him down again. Late in the round, a sharp one two combination produced yet another knockdown, leaving Paul badly hurt and running out of answers.

The Finish in Round Six

Joshua opened the sixth round aggressively. Nearly every punch landed, including a four punch combination capped by a looping uppercut that snapped Paul’s head back.

Moments later, Joshua delivered the decisive blow. A brutal right hand straight to the jaw ended the fight halfway through the round, leaving Paul unable to continue.

Post Fight Reactions and What Comes Next for Joshua and Paul

After the stoppage, Joshua praised Paul’s courage for stepping into the ring and called out Tyson Fury for a potential showdown in 2026. Paul later confirmed plans to undergo surgery on his broken jaw and expressed interest in returning to the ring midway through 2026.

The fight closed the chapter on one of boxing’s most polarizing matchups, with Joshua reminding the world of the difference between elite championship pedigree and ambition alone.