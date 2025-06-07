Boxing Legend Vasiliy Lomachenko Retires from Boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko has officially announced his retirement from boxing.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian shared the news on his Instagram, saying:

“There comes a moment in every boxer’s life when he hangs the gloves on the nail, this day has come in our history.”

Tribute to Family and His Father

In his emotional farewell, Lomachenko paid tribute to his parents—especially his father Anatoly:

“In the end I get to thank you Lord for wonderful, honest and decent parents for their care, upbringing and warmth I received. Throughout my time, Father taught not only the art of boxing, but also to be an example to his children, which he is for me.”

Anatoly Lomachenko, a brilliant boxing mind, was the architect behind Vasiliy’s legendary training regimens.

The Matrix: Style and Early Life of Lomachenko

Nicknamed “The Matrix”, Lomachenko was renowned for his dazzling footwork, hand speed, and uncanny defensive movement—often compared to Neo from The Matrix films.

Born on February 17, 1988, into an athletic Ukrainian family, his mother was a gymnast and his father a boxing trainer. He started boxing at the age of four. To improve his rhythm, his father enrolled him in Ukrainian folk dance, which helped shape his iconic movement in the ring.

Historic Amateur Career

Lomachenko’s amateur career was one of the greatest ever: 396 wins with only 1 loss, which he later avenged.

He won Olympic gold medals in 2008 (Beijing) and 2012 (London). Lomachenko was also a two-time World Amateur Champion in 2009 and 2011 before turning professional at age 26 in 2013.

Fastest to Greatness in the Pros

Lomachenko’s professional rise was meteoric. He won a world title in just his third fight, dominating Gary Russell Jr. in 2014.

By his seventh pro fight, he made unbeaten star Nicholas Walters quit on the stool.

Despite not even hitting double-digit fights, he was named pound-for-pound king by ESPN, The Ring, and the Boxing Writers Association of America.

In 2018, Lomachenko became the fastest three-division world champion in history, winning the WBA lightweight belt from Jorge Linares via KO in round 10—his 12th professional fight.

Dominance, Technique, and Innovation

Lomachenko’s win over Jose Pedraza unified the lightweight division with the WBA and WBO titles. He landed a stunning 46% of his power punches, including 42 in round 11 alone.

His father’s unconventional training, which included underwater breath-holding for up to 4.5 minutes, helped build Lomachenko’s incredible stamina and mental focus.

The Final Chapter and Legacy of Lomachenko

Though losses to Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney slowed his momentum, they came against elite opponents in closely contested fights.

Lomachenko retires not only as a multiple-time world champion but also as one of the most technically gifted and beloved fighters of the 21st century.