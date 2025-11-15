Eubank Jr vs Benn 2: a story of legacy, controversy and tragedy

The historic boxing rivalry which spanned decades has captured the hearts and minds of so many boxing fans around the world. The legendary UK rivalry started in 1990, when Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, two of the most coveted British boxers faced each other for the first time in one of the biggest fights in British boxing history with around 15 million people tuning in.

Chris Eubank Sr won the fight via unanimous decision after an enthralling performance, thus becoming the WBO middleweight champion.

The Original Rematch

They went on to have a hatred-fueled rematch three years later which once again captured the British interest. It was declared a draw with other fighters keeping their titles.

Sons Continue the Legacy

Thirty-two years later, in April 2025, their sons, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, faced off in one of the best fights of the year.

No titles or belts were on the line, just family legacy, pride and revenge in the case of the Benn family.

Chris Eubank won the fight via unanimous decision which improved his record to 35 wins and three losses.

Eubank Jr’s Early Life

Born in 1989, Eubank Jr grew up in Brighton, as a child, Senior admitted that he did not allow his son to watch his fights at a young age.

Eubank Sr initially did not want his son to box due to the extreme danger and harsh reality of the sport.

However, at about 14 years old, Eubank Jr was finally given permission to box by his dad after years of persuading.

In 2005, Eubank Jr went to Las Vegas, USA to focus on boxing, with the intention of separating himself from distractions in the UK like gang culture and anti-social behaviour.

Early Career Development

This decision paid off as he won his first nine amatear fights including the Las Vegas golden gloves tournament.

Eubank Jr made his professional debut in 2011 after just 26 amateur bouts with his father by his side. Winning via technical knockout in the fourth round against Kirilis Psonko.

Separation from His Father

Over the subsequent years since his debut, Senior was in Eubank Jr’s corner until Junior decided he wanted to separate from his father to continue his professional career alone at 30 years old, thus making his own decisions and choosing his own path.

This decision by Eubank jr angered his father, as he was notoriously a disciplinarian who wanted his son close and under his guidance.

This caused a rift in their relationship and soured the bond for years to come. The bond was further thrown into turmoil as Sebastian Eubank, Chris’ younger brother died in July 2021 due to a heart attack. Eubank Jr admitted that his father did not know how to mentally handle the loss and further fractured their bond.

Tension Leading Into the 2025 Fight

Naturally for the Benn vs Eubank Jr fight, their bond was once again brought to the forefront of the public eye as Eubank Sr disapproved of his son’s fight with Conor due to the danger surrounding the weight discrepancy.

Eubank Jr is naturally a middleweight, at 35 years old, he agreed to cut himself down to 160 pounds which took a physical toll on his body

Delays and Controversy

The fight was originally set for 2022, but officials called it off after Benn failed two voluntary drug tests, reportedly triggered by highly elevated egg consumption.

In 2025, Eubank Jr smashed an egg on the face of Benn at the press conference before their fight which angered his father. Eubank Sr went on record to call his son a disgrace for his actions.

A Family Reunion on Fight Night

In a surreal turn of events, the night before Eubank’s biggest fight of his life, his father texted him intending to talk.

His intentions became clear on his son’s fight night, he accompanied him to the ring for the first time in several years, in one of the most shocking, dramatic yet iconic turn of events, which left the boxing world in raptures.

Aftermath and Hospitalisation

However, the extreme weight cut and the brutal fight sent Eubank Jr to the hospital for three days, despite him being the victor.

The Rematch Awaits

In November 2025, Eubank Jr and Benn will once again face off in a hotly anticipated rematch.