IBA Introduces New Boxing Video Game and Gym at Pro.7

The International Boxing Association (IBA) unveiled a new boxing video game at the Golden Era presentation, held during the Pro.7 event at the Rixos Tersane Hotel in Istanbul. The launch served as a preview of the IBA’s digital ambitions and technological evolution within the sport.

A New Era of Boxing Entertainment

The open-world game was presented by product manager Petr Chernov and producer Pavel Ilminov. Designed to promote accessibility, the game focuses less on violence and more on strategy and sportsmanship. “It’s not about fighting at all,” said the developers. “It’s about intellect and respect for the opponent.”

Players will be able to compete across virtual versions of New York, Moscow, and Havana using up to 11 real-world fighters, including Sergio Martinez, Manny Pacquiao, and Alexander Povetkin. The game will be available on both PC and mobile platforms. During the event, Olympic gold medalist Albert Batyrgaziev officially signed over the rights for his character’s inclusion.

IBA President Umar Kremlev headlined the presentation, joined by boxing legends Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford, and Rasheda Ali-Walsh, daughter of Muhammad Ali. This project is part of Kremlev’s broader mission to digitize and modernize boxing.

Baku Gym to Promote Health and Build Champions

Alongside the game reveal, the IBA announced plans for a high-end boxing gym and fitness center in Baku, Azerbaijan. Introduced by Emin Chagaev and Ozcelik Muhammed Sadik, the three-story facility will include a beauty parlor, restaurant, swimming pool, and individual living quarters for athletes.

“Our goal is to build a house where we will create champions,” said Sadik. “We’ll create a family and a team that lasts.”

The gym will feature gender-specific entrances, a basement pool, a second-floor training area, and a third-floor boxing ring. According to Kremlev, additional gyms are in the works, including one in Uzbekistan by 2027. The long-term goal is to open IBA gyms in every capital city across the globe.