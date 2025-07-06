James Dickens Comes Out on Top at IBA Pro.7

It Was A Night of Guts, Glory, and Glamour in Istanbul

On July 2nd, the International Boxing Association hosted the IBA Pro.7 event at the Rixos Tersane Hotel in Istanbul — a night where boxing met bare-knuckle fighting under one spotlight.

The stars showed up in force. Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford, Conor Benn, and Derek Chisora were among the royalty ringside, adding even more shine to an already electric evening.

Dickens Dominates in the Main Event

James “Jazza” Dickens, the seasoned English southpaw (now 35-5), took center stage against 2020 Olympic gold medalist Albert Batyrgaziev of Russia. The two fighters squared off for the WBA Gold title.

From the opening bell, Dickens asserted himself. He claimed the center of the ring and established his jab early, neutralizing Batyrgaziev’s movement. The first round was a cagey affair — more a chess match than a brawl — as both fighters sized each other up.

In round two, Dickens began using his size and weight advantage, pairing tight defensive movement with slick head work. While Batyrgaziev increased his output, most of his combinations were absorbed or avoided as Jazza fired back with sharp counters.

Turning Point and Knockout Finish

By round three, the pace had lifted. Dickens stalked his opponent, cutting off the ring and forcing Batyrgaziev to retreat. The Russian mixed up his head and body shots well, but Dickens’ hooks found their mark.

Then came the moment. A crushing left hand from Dickens floored Batyrgaziev in the fourth round — a clean, thunderous shot that stunned the crowd. Just a minute later, the Russian’s corner threw in the towel, ending the contest decisively.

As Dickens celebrated his emphatic win, he was embraced by Liam Smith and Tyson Fury — a nod of respect from some of Britain’s best.

Bare-Knuckle Mayhem in the Co-Main

The card also featured two bare-knuckle fights — a bold move by IBA that added a raw edge to the night. In the co-main event, Turkish MMA legend Murat Kazgan made his first-ever fight appearance in Turkey — and it didn’t disappoint.

Facing UFC veteran Will Chope, Kazgan delivered a relentless three-round performance. The Istanbul crowd was deafening, lifting their hometown hero with every exchange. Chope, despite his experience, was overwhelmed by Kazgan’s constant pressure.

When Kazgan’s hand was raised, the arena erupted — a homecoming and a statement win wrapped into one.