Ngannou rejects offer after Jake Paul vs Davis cancelled

Jake Paul is looking for a new opponent in 2025 after his highly anticipated fight against Gervonta Davis was officially cancelled. The bout was set for November 14 and would have streamed live on Netflix. The event was pulled after domestic violence allegations surfaced against Davis last week.

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, confirmed in a statement that Netflix still plans for Jake Paul to headline a major boxing event in 2025. Despite the cancellation, the platform remains committed to featuring Paul, who continues to attract huge viewing figures.

Since the fight’s cancellation, speculation has grown online about who might replace Davis. Terence Crawford, Andre Ward, and Nate Diaz have all been mentioned as possible opponents. Paul has previously fought Diaz, but new negotiations are underway for a fresh match-up.

Francis Ngannou turns down the offer

One confirmed name approached by Paul’s team is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Ngannou admitted he was “confused” and even “insulted” when he learned he was being considered as a replacement.

“How can they go from Gervonta Davis to Francis Ngannou? It makes no sense,” he said. “I’m like, no bro, don’t disrespect me like that. I’m not interested.” The Cameroonian fighter emphasized that his refusal had nothing to do with money, saying, “It’s not about the number.”

Despite reportedly lucrative financial terms, Ngannou stood firm. His focus remains on legitimate heavyweight contests rather than crossover events that lack competitive balance.

Jake Paul fires back on social media

Jake Paul quickly responded to Ngannou’s comments. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he accused Ngannou of being “scared” and claimed the MMA star would be “light work.”

Dear Francis – just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work my friend. Stuck in mud. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 4, 2025

Paul’s reaction seemed aimed at provoking Ngannou into reconsidering. However, given Ngannou’s firm stance, the chances of this matchup happening appear slim.

With the Davis bout cancelled and Ngannou out of the picture, Jake Paul now faces the challenge of finding a credible opponent to keep his momentum and Netflix partnership alive in 2025.