Rolly Romero recounts hilarious childhood boxing memory

The current WBA welterweight world champion, Rolando “Rolly” Romero talks about a time when a boxing fight truly left him stunned.

Romero’s latest boxing win against Ryan Garcia back at Fatal Fury – City of the Wolves, in May 2025 created its own boxing moment for the ages for many reasons.

Coming into the fight, Romero was the underdog but impressively beat Garcia in front of Times Square, New York in a one-of-the-kind boxing event.

However, while at the IBA.7 event in Istanbul, Turkey, Romero hilariously revealed a boxing moment which left him speechless.

According to Romero, during the rematch of Luis Ortiz vs Deontay Wilder in November 2019 where Romero sat ringside, he watched on as Wilder delivered a devastating knockout with a straight righthand on Ortiz in round seven.

“I went down to grab my cellphone to call my dad, I typed in my dad’s number and put the phone to my ear to tell him that Luis Ortiz is a great boxer.

“And as I look up, boom!

“I was front row, sitting next to Floyd and when you see all the pictures I was confused.

“Like Ortiz was winning that whole time!”

This story referenced the exact moment which led to the knockout. A knockout which left the crowd perplexed as Ortiz was getting the best of Wilder until that moment. However Wilder’s freakish power came into fruition once again despite the performance.

What happened at Fatal Fury?

At Fatal Fury – City of the Wolves in May 2025, Rolly Romero shocked the boxing world by defeating Ryan Garcia in front of a massive crowd in Times Square, New York.

Romero entered the fight as the underdog, with most analysts expecting Garcia’s speed and precision to carry him to victory. However, Romero’s aggressive style, counterpunching, and power proved too much for Garcia to handle. Over the course of the fight, Romero controlled the tempo and landed several heavy shots that visibly hurt Garcia.

By the later rounds, Garcia struggled to recover, and Romero sealed the win with a decisive knockout, earning him the WBA welterweight world title. The bout instantly became one of the most talked-about boxing events of 2025, not just for the upset, but for its unique open-air setting in Times Square — a rare and electrifying atmosphere for a world championship fight.