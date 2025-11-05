By: Matthew Weatherby

Georgia Basketball dominated Bellarmine Monday night with a final score of 104-59. The Dawgs leaned heavily on their guard play throughout the game, with Junior Blue Cain and Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson leading the team in scoring with 15 points apiece. However, Jake Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, stole the show later in the contest with 12 points of his own and collected a few highlights along the way.

Transfers

The 2025-26 iteration of the Georgia basketball team is going to rely heavily on the play of its transfers. Mike White trotted out a starting lineup that featured three of the five transfers Georgia brought in this past offseason: Jordan Ross, Jeremiah Wilkinson and Kanon Catchings. The two not in the starting lineup still played a significant role, with Marcus Millender tallying 8 points in 24 minutes and Justin Bailey scoring 8 points in 17 minutes of playing time.

Although it is early, the indication from game one is that all five will be in Georgia’s 8-man rotation as the season goes on. These early games against lesser competition are key for the Dawgs, as they will provide a good opportunity to build some chemistry against people not wearing Georgia Basketball pinnies.

Tonight’s Game

As for tonight, the Dawgs will play host to the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks. According to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor, Georgia has a 98.5% chance to win against the Hawks tonight. The Dawgs are currently -34.5 point favorites over the Hawks.

This matchup should serve as a good litmus test for the Dawgs, as the Hawks’ first matchup came against Georgia Tech on Monday, where they pushed the Yellow Jackets to the brink, forcing OT and ultimately falling 52-56. Georgia will take on Georgia Tech at home a week from Friday, on November 14th.

What’s Next?

After tonight, the Dawgs have one more game this week when they face Morehead State on Sunday. Then they will have some rest next week, as they will only have one game on the slate in their November 14th matchup against Georgia Tech.

If you’re wondering where you can watch these games, the matchups with Maryland Eastern Shore and Morehead State will be shown on SEC Network+.