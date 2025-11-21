The SEC is the premier conference in college football. Each week, there are enough games that people may not know what to watch. So, I have ranked and broken the games down. The way that my ranking system will work is based on the way my roommate and I watch games on any given Saturday. We have 3 TVs that share one audio output, and they all vary in size. If it is a must watch game then it’s TV1 material, a step down from that will be TV 2 still a good game we want to pay attention to just doesn’t have enough appeal to be on TV one, lastly we have TV 3 this game falls into one of two categories a close game that doesn’t have the same brand value as TV1 or 2 or someone has a bet on the game. So, let’s get you ready for week 12 in the SEC. I do some sunshine pumping for the SEC in that opening paragraph, and that does not apply this week.

TV 1 Games

#22 Mizzou @ #8 Oklahoma

Time: 12:00

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: A game that will begin on the injury report for both teams. For Mizzou, their starting Quarterback, Beau Pribula, has been listed as questionable, and reports are that he has been medically cleared. It is now up to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. For Oklahoma star edge rusher R. Mason Thomas is listed as questionable as well after missing last week’s win over Alabama. If Pribula returns to give that Mizzou offense some balance, this could give Oklahoma some issues with the balance Mizzou can create. Ahmad Hardy is one of the best backs in the country and will be a stiffer test than Alabama’s back presented last week. I think Oklahoma will prevail and keep its playoff hopes alive. But you can mark this as another possible playoff exit on Saturday.

Prediction: Oklahoma

Arkansas @ #17 Texas

Time: 3:30

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: I am going to do that thing again where I pick Texas to lose a football game. So far, I am 1-2 over the past three weeks doing it. But I also picked Florida to beat them earlier in the year. So, we will call it a clean 2 for 2. Can I get above .500 on Saturday? I think Arkansas has the offensive horses to finally get a conference win in what is a trap spot for Texas, with A&M set to come to Austin next week. The Longhorns have been better at home than on the road, so that plays in their favor. But I’ve got to call a shot on this relatively slow week. Texas has been my victim of choice this year, so why not go back to the well? Woo Pig Sooie! (or however you’re supposed to spell that)

Prediction: Arkansas

TV 2 Games

Kentucky @ #14 Vanderbilt

Time: 3:30

Where to Watch: ESPN

Breakdown: This is a test of focus. There is no way around it for Clark Lea and Vanderbilt. They are the better and more talented team at home. But Kentucky has put together 3 straight wins, including a beatdown of Florida a couple of weeks ago. This game screams trap game, and if you’re somebody like Utah, you’re praying that Vanderbilt falls victim this week. I just don’t think they will be fooled. This team has talked about the next obstacle all season long, and this is a game that would prove that mantra right.

Prediction: Vanderbilt

#20 Tennessee @ Florida

Time: 7:30

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: A game that will take a backseat to something else, given the city it is being played in. Yes, they have a top 10 basketball team, but that’s not what I am talking about. As I write this, everyone is still on Lane watch 2025. However, the watch may have ended come Saturday. What that should not do is take away from the game that will be played on Saturday. This is an old SEC East rivalry that carries plenty of bad blood, and while it hasn’t been a great season in Knoxville compared to what they had hoped for. A somewhat understanding crowd in Knoxville could turn restless with a loss on Saturday.

Prediction: Florida

TV 3 Games

Disclaimer: All of these games have the same breakdown & prediction because they stink. That being: Don’t lose, don’t get hurt and the home team wins.

Samford @ #3 Texas A&M

Time: 12:00

Where to Watch: SEC Network+

Charolette @ #4 Georgia

Time: 12:45

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Eastern Illinois @ #10 Alabama

Time: 2:00

Where to Watch: SEC Network+

Mercer @ Auburn

Time: 2:00

Where to Watch: SEC Network+

Coastal Carolina @ South Carolina

Time: 4:15

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Western Kentucky @ LSU

Time: 7:45

Where to Watch: SEC Network