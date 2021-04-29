2021 NFL Draft: The Miami Dolphins have everyone guessing who will be they pick tonight?

The Miami Dolphins have the sixth pick in tonight’s NFL Draft and thEy might just be staying in state when it comes to making their first-round choice. ESPN draft guru Todd McShay said of Miami: “They want Kyle Pitts. If it’s not Pitts, it’s Ja’Marr Chase. If it’s not Chase, then it’s a tight battle between the Alabama wideouts.”

Agent Drew Rosenhaus, on his weekly WSVN-Fox 7 segment Sunday night, sounded convinced Pitts will be the Dolphins’ pick if he’s available at No. 6.

“They would love to get Pitts,” Rosenhaus said of the Dolphins. “If he’s there, that’s who they’re taking. If Pitts isn’t there and Chase is, they’ll be happy as well. If those two guys are gone,… they would settle for DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. Maybe Waddle ahead of Smith.”

Fox Sports Radio’s Colin Cowherd’s thoughts: “I’m gonna guess here. By the aggressiveness that they went up in the draft, they take Jaylen Waddle, the talented WR from Alabama. They’ll know by Thanksgiving on Tua [Tagovailoa]. If you can’t win with this group, if we can’t score, we got the wrong quarterback.”

NBC Chris Simms agrees that it will be a WR from Alabama but he thinks it will be DeVonta Smith, while his network partner Peter King says they stay in town and add Hurricane edge pass rusher Jaelan Phillips. One thing we clearly know is that someone will be right later tonight we just don’t know who.