2021 NFL Draft: The World Champion Buccaneers will take the best player on the board with the 32nd overall pick.

Tonight when the Buccaneers make their choice in the first round at number 32 overall do not be stunned if they trade down to get more depth. As a matter of fact, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson’s three-round mock has the Bucs trading out of the first round with Dallas and making their first selection at 44th overall with Davis Mills (QB, Stanford) to back up Tom Brady. Wilson also mocks Marlo Tiupulotu (DL, USC) to sure up the Bucs on the defensive side of the ball and Demetric Felton (WR/RB, UCLA) to give the offense another weapon at TB12′s disposal.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht says there’s a big difference in the draft between wants and needs.

“You always have what you want going into the draft, you don’t necessarily come out of it with everything you went in trying to get because it depends on if the players there if you need a certain position or want a certain position,” Licht said. “It’s not as easy as just picking any player at that position so it’s all just kind of gonna depend on who’s there on the board.”

Meanwhile, checking in with NBC Sports football analyst and former University of Texas and NFL quarterback Chris Simms. He released his full Round 1 mock draft ahead of Thursday, and he has Ohio State QB Justin Fields sliding all the way down to No. 32 to be the heir apparent to Tom Brady.

But while the draft experts try to read the Buccaneers minds their GM is happy that they don’t have glarring need in this years draft.

“I guess I’ll say I won’t take a kicker,” the GM added with a smile, mindful of recent draft-day blunders including Tampa Bay’s selection of Roberto Aguayo (second round, 2016) and Matt Gay (fifth round, 2019), both of whom were released after disappointing rookie seasons.

“But liberating is a probably a very good word’’ to describe what’s it’s like to be picking 32nd overall compared to the top 10. “It’s a luxury we can pick the player we think is going to be the best in two years instead of two games.”