The 2023 NFL Draft is beginning to take shape as the college sports season closes. With around 100 underclassmen declaring for the draft early, the 2023 NFL Draft will be one of the most highly anticipated drafts in recent memory. The draft will take place in Kansas City from April 27 to April 29, and with the first round being held on the 27th, it's time to look at the top five players who have declared for the draft.

So in this article, we’ll rank the top 5 players declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and look at what they can bring to the NFL.

2023 NFL Draft: List of Top 5 Players

1. Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama

Will Anderson, Jr. is one of the most highly-touted college players who has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6’3″, 210-pound cornerback from the University of Southern California has been an integral part of the Trojan’s defense for the past three seasons.

Anderson Jr. has earned All-Pac-12 honors in the past two seasons and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back. His impressive combination of size, speed, athleticism, and playmaking ability has made him one of the most sought-after prospects in the upcoming draft.

2. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Jalen Carter is a defensive tackle from Georgia, one of the many college players who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Carter has been a standout player for the Bulldogs since he arrived on campus in 2020, starting every game and being named to the All-SEC First Team following the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle is an imposing presence on the field and can disrupt the opponent’s passing and rushing attack. He is quick off the line and has the strength to hold his gap against double teams. He also is a skilled pass rusher and has recorded 12 sacks over the past two seasons.

3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Bryce Young is among the most highly touted players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The starting quarterback for Alabama, Young has led the Crimson Tide to two National Championship appearances in his two years at the helm. He has proven himself a dynamic playmaker, possessing a strong arm, great vision, and excellent decision-making skills. With the college season winding down, Young has decided to enter the 2023 NFL Draft and will be one of the most sought-after prospects in the draft. His impressive skill set and impressive track record of success make him a surefire first-round pick, and many experts believe he has the potential to be an NFL star.

4. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Myles Murphy, edge rusher from Clemson, is one of the most highly-touted underclassmen to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end has been a star for the Tigers over the last two seasons, earning All-American honors in 2021 and First-Team All-ACC honored in 2022.

Murphy is a tremendous athlete with great speed, agility, and power, making him a formidable pass rusher. He finished the season with 8.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. Murphy is expected to be an early-round selection in the upcoming draft and will be a major asset for whichever NFL team drafts him.

5. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Olu Fashanu is one of the most intriguing prospects available in the 2023 NFL Draft. The offensive tackle from Penn State is a massive 6’7″ and 330 lbs. He has the size to be a dominant force in the trenches and the athleticism to match. Fashion has been a stalwart on the Nittany Lions’ line for the past three seasons and should be an immediate impact player at the NFL level.

He has tremendous power, balance, and agility for a player of his size and possesses a nasty streak in the run game. Fashanu is quick off the snap as a pass blocker, and his long arms allow him to control opposing defenders. He will likely be a top-20 pick in the draft and could even go in the top 10.

Conclusion

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to be an exciting event with a plethora of talented players available to be selected. At the same time, it is still too early to know who will land where the five players discussed in this article are the most highly-regarded prospects who have declared. They have all put in the work and developed the skills to make an impact in the NFL, and their success in the upcoming draft will be something to watch.