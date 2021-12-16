A look at how the Florida schools did on Early Signing Day for college football teams.

Yesterday was the early signing day a time when high school seniors make commitments to colleges that they want to play for in the 2022 football season. The key for success for Florida, Florida State, Miami, Central Florida and South Florida is keep the most talented players from the Sunshine State home.

Three of the state’s top 5 FBS schools FSU Mike Norvell, UCF Gus Malzahn and USF Bulls Jeff Scott had a year to get ready for yesterday while both Florida with Billy Napier and Mario Cristobal at Miami have been on the job for less than two weeks. So, yesterday was a wild one to say the least.

Here is what happened at Florida according to our friends at Florida Gators Sports Talk Youtube channel a great place for Gator fans to get the best and most up to date information you need to know.

Here is their take:

Florida’s Early Signing Period was a hugely successful one, with new coach Billy Napier reeling in a handful of his top targets despite having only 10 days to build the first half of the class. The Gators beat out the Georgia Bulldogs for five-star defensive back Kamari Wilson and four-star linebacker Shemar James, while holding off Oklahoma for four-star defensive lineman Chris McClellan. With the selective approach, the Gators came up big on the prospects they were actually pushing for. We discuss the outlook on the program now heading into the next seven weeks as the recruiting board resets, UF continues to fill out its staff and Napier hones in on his next targets. Plus news on a new coaching hire and the impending transfer of Emory Jones.

Florida State had a top 25 class this year which is the best of all the state schools.

Next up the Hurricanes

Jeff Scott talks about the USF Bulls signing class.

Lastly it is the Central Florida Knights on the signing days hits.

Nationally here is a recap from CBS Sports on the big winners on early signing day.