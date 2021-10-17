A state of disaster: No Florida school will be rated in the AP Top 25 for the first time in decades.

When the University of Florida lost to a bad LSU team yesterday two things were certain. first the No. 20 ranked Gators would be gone from the AP Top 25 and losses by Miami, UCF and USF would man that for the first time in decades the Sunshine State a bastion of college football would not have a ranked team in the AP Top 25.

The Gators who pushed top ranked Alabama to the brink just a few Saturdays ago and were in the conversation for a possible national title run have since dropped games to Kentucky and LSU with top ranked Georgia looming as their next opponent.

Miami thought to be a contender in the ACC this season lost to North Carolina and right now a bowl bid is the best the Hurricanes can hope for. Florida State who opened the season with a crushing loss to Notre Dame but gave Seminole fans a hope that things have turned around in Tallahassee has been a huge dissapointment.

In Orlando Central Florida was basking in the glory of accepting an invite to the Big 12 but since that time they have been on a losing streak. No. 3 Cincinnati another AAC team headed to th Big 12 rolled past UCF 56-21 crushing the Knights on national television and they are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the AAC.

That brings us to South Florida who blew a big lead against Tulsa Saturday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa losing 32-31. Bulls fans had hoped a win over the Hurricanes would be just what USF needed to start a winning streak but a late TD by Tulsa and a game winning drive stalled sealing the hopes of the green and gold who fell to a depressing 1-5, and 0-2 in the AAC.

Even Florida Atlantic and Florida International of C-USA are playing bad football. FAU under former USF, Oregon and FSU coach Willie Taggart is 3-3 while Butch Davis at 1-5 with FIU.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen joined Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Miami’s Manny Diaz all are on the “Hot Seat,” for their subpar performances. No one thinks that Mullen will gone from Florida, while the name Deion Sanders keeps coming up in Tallahassee while in Miami Diaz is likely to be gone perhaps even before the end of the season.

South Florida’s Jeff Scott has won only two games since taking over the program last season and UCF’s new boss Gus Malzahn are both likely safe for now. Scott took over a mess and will bee given one more year to turn things around before he faces pressure while injuries has caused Malzahn to have a bad year at UCF.

No longer are Florida State or Miami seen as top programs in the college football world while the Gators still have time to salvage their season. UCF and USF both need to start winning to help them recruit in an off season that is likely to see FSU and Miami have trouble talking recruits into playing for programs that pushing their history over recent success.