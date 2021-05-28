South Florida Bulls One Win Away From Advancing To Conference Championship

Jack Jasiak had a memorable outing against Tulane on Thursday night. (American Athletic Conference/Mark Brown)

CLEARWATER — After not having won a conference tournament game since 2018, the South Florida Bulls find themselves a win away from playing for the American Athletic Conference championship.



Jack Jasiak came within one out of a complete game shutout in a 5-0 win over Tulane on Thursday night. The redshirt freshman from Spring Hill threw 112 pitches and allowed only two hits and fanned a career-high 12. The only walk he issued was to the last batter he faced.



Orion Kerkering relieved Jasiak — who exited to applause even from the Tulane fans following his masterful performance — and struck out the lone batter he faced to complete the shutout.



“That’s about as good as I’ve seen Jack pitch, and he’s pitched some great games for us in the past,” said USF coach Billy Mohl, whose team did not make the cut in 2019 and the pandemic wiped away much of the 2020 schedule. “He was getting stronger as the game went along and gave us a big time performance. That’s who he is.”



Roberto Pena’s two run homer in the third inning, his 12th of the season, would be all the Bulls needed.



The win enabled the Bulls, who are the No. 6 seed, to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. They will play the winner of Friday’s game between Tulane and Wichita State. USF will play the second of the two semifinal games on Saturday with first pitch 47 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, which gets underway at 9 a.m.



A loss would result in playing a second game on Saturday against the opponent — again, either Wichita State or Tulane — that beat them in the first game.



While not confirmed at the time of this post, redshirt senior Dylan Burns would seem to be in line for the start. The righthander out of Vero Beach is 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 14 appearances, including eight starts.



The Bulls got things rolling with a 7-2 win over Wichita State on Tuesday night. Collin Sullivan went 5 ⅔ innings and allowed two runs with Logan Lyle blanking the Shockers the rest of the way. USF jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings to give Sullivan an early cushion.



****



UCF, which is the No. 5 seed, also won its first two games and did so by scoring 31 runs. The Knights hit seven home runs (one inside the park) in a 17-1 mercy rule-shortened romp over Memphis on Thursday. They opened the tourney Tuesday morning with a 14-10 win over Cincinnati.



The Knights will play in Saturday morning’s semifinal against the winner of Friday afternoon’s first game between ECU and Memphis.



It will be the second tournament game between the Pirates and Tigers. ECU entered the tourney as the No. 9 team in the country and is the conference’ top seed following a 38-13 regular season. The Pirates lost to Memphis, 11-1, Tuesday in a 10-run-rule shortened game.



Tom Layberger is also a contributing writer for forbes.com and Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine