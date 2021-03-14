After the selection show, CBS Sports Network will breakdown the brackets and get you ready for your office pool.

CBS Sports Network will offer extensive coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship with live studio programming, exclusive encore showings, and more throughout more than 75 hours of live coverage.

Throughout the entire Tournament, NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN and NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360 recap the action from all 67 Tournament games with highlights, news and extensive analysis. Coverage begins on Sunday, March 14 with a three-hour edition of NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN following the Selection Show on CBS.

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chairman and current Southland Conference Commissioner, Tom Burnett, joins CBS Sports Network on Sunday, March 14 after the Selection Show on CBS to discuss the NCAA Tournament selection process and seeding the field.

2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chairman and current University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart joins CBS Sports Network on Friday, March 12 for a special interview previewing the bracket.

Studio programming throughout the tournament is anchored by Adam Zucker, Brent Stover and Sherree Burruss, alongside analysts Pete Gillen, Steve Lappas, Ryan Hollins, Ryan Gomes, Wally Szczerbiak, Dan Dickau, Monica McNutt, Julianne Viani and Chris Walker, as well as insiders Jon Rothstein and Gary Parrish.

Additional highlights from CBS Sports Network’s 2021 Tournament coverage include:

TOURNAMENT REBOUND – Televising exclusive encore showings of the best games from the 2021 Tournament that air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

FINAL FOUR FRIDAY – Live programming from Indianapolis featuring exclusive coverage of Final Four team practices from inside Lucas Oil Stadium throughout NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360 (11AM-3PM)

PRESS CONFERENCES – Live press conferences from notable players and coaches throughout the Tournament.

WE NEED TO TALK – CBS Sports’ critically-acclaimed studio show brings together a roster of highly accomplished and prominent female broadcasters, former elite athletes, and sports executives. CBS Sports Network airs a special telecast from Indianapolis (7:00 PM, ET) on Friday, April 2.

Full 2021 CBS Sports Network March Madness Programming Schedule (All times ET)

Sunday, March 14

7-10:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Tuesday, March 16

7-8:30 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Thursday, March 18

7-9:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

11-12 MIDNIGHT – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

12 MIDNIGHT-1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Friday, March 19

4-8:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

10:00 PM – 1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

1-2:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Saturday, March 20

4-8:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

10:00 PM – 1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

1-2:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Sunday, March 21

4-8:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

10:00 PM – 1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

1-2:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Monday, March 22

4-8:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

10:00 PM-1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

1-2:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Friday, March 26

6-8:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

10-12 MIDNIGHT – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Saturday, March 27

4-8:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

10-12 MIDNIGHT – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

12 MIDNIGHT-1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Sunday, March 28

12 NOON-2:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

4-8:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

10-12 MIDNIGHT – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

12 MIDNIGHT-1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Monday, March 29

5-7:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

9-10:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

12 MIDNIGHT-1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Tuesday, March 30

5-7:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

9-10:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

12 MIDNIGHT-1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Friday, April 2

11:00 AM-3:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360 (FINAL FOUR PRACTICES)

7-8:00 PM – WE NEED TO TALK

Saturday, April 3

12:30-2:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

11-12 MIDNIGHT – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Sunday, April 4

1-3:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

3-4:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Monday, April 5

6:30-8:30 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

12 MIDNIGHT-1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

1-3:00 AM – TOURNAMENT REBOUND – CHAMPIONSHIP GAME